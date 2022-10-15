The Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant lasts only 24 hours: blackouts skyrocket in Cuba

The Electric Union (UNE) informed on Friday that, just 24 hours after the Thermoelectric Antonio Guiteras of Matanzas synchronized with the national electrical system, this was paralyzed due to a breakdown.

“The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric unit is operating with a high consumption of water due to leaking in the boilerfor which it is necessary to leave during today’s schedule to defect and correct the defect”, indicated the state entity on its social networks.

La Guiteras, whose start-up had alleviated a little the extensive blackouts that have been hitting most of Cuba since on Tuesday, September 27, the scourge of Hurricane Ian caused the total failure of the electrical system on the Island, had started and synchronized last Thursday morning.

Apart from this impact, according to the UNE, units 6 and 7 of the Mariel Thermoelectric Power Plant, the Otto Parellada unit, unit 3 of the Santa Cruz del Norte unit, unit 4 of the Nuevitas, unit 2 of Felton and units 4 and 6 of Renté.

In addition, unit 3 of Renté has been undergoing maintenance for weeks.

Before the disconnection of the Guiteras, authorities had forecast a 1,194MW deficit for Friday.

Prior to the outbreak of the fire at the supertanker base in Matanzas, on August 5, which ended up being the worst petrochemical disaster in the history of Cuba, the Guiteras technicians had warned of the existence of “high water consumption” in the boiler, “a sign of some eventuality”.

Later, when it went out of service again on September 19, the Electric Union explained that this time it had been a “leakage in the boiler, a defect that has no relation to the repair carried out” previously.

just a week before, on September 12, another stop had been attributed to “a blowout in the boiler”that is, two damaged tubes, as Misbel Palmero Aguiar, general director of Guiteras, later explained.

The official told the official newspaper on that date Granma that During the previous break, the high consumption of water had been reduced, although not completely resolved.

But, he pointed out that Given that both problems occurred in the boiler of the thermoelectric plant, this proved the poor state of that area.

The journalist from the official radio station Radio Rebelde in Matanzas, José Miguel Solís, has slipped in his reports on the subject that the haste to start the Guiteras could lead to much more serious breakdowns.

“I suspect that the decision-makers who agreed to shorten the maintenance time for the Guiteras boiler are regretting it”he wrote on his Facebook wall last Saturday.

“Very shortly before synchronizing, there was a loss of water outside the immense boiler. And another delay is generated in cooling, correcting and returning, like Sisyphus with his rock on his shoulder, uphill. Don’t take it with the messenger, who already know that he is one of those who advocates giving him the necessary time and avoiding further damage. What I call ‘the Felton syndrome’ hangs over an industry that is so technologically good, as it is in need of maintenance, and cannot be postponed, unless it is summoned to play dangerous Russian roulette,” he warned.

However, in response to that remark, The technical director of the Electric Union, Lázaro Guerra, had to go out and explain on national television on Sunday that this latest breakdown in the Guiteras boiler “has nothing to do with the work carried out in a short time to bring it online, another time. Therefore, even if the previously reported days had been expected, the new breakage would not have been avoided,” quoted the official journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso on his social networks.

Alonso, who had shared the publication of his colleague Solís on his own wall, indicated that, according to the official, “The Guiteras boiler needs capital maintenance that is not possible now due to the conditions that we already know. When maintenance cycles are violated on a machine of this type, malfunctions appear frequently.”

La Guiteras has been in operation for 34 years, and since it consumes only national crude oil, with a high sulfur content, its deterioration is much greater than that of others of its kind on the Island.

Most Cuban thermoelectric plants have exceeded their useful life, according to the authorities of the Ministry of Energy and Mines. And the investments to renew them are expensive and take time. Hence, the promises of Miguel Díaz-Canel to control the blackouts before the end of the year are not credible.

In many territories, people this week reported just two or three hours of electricity service. As a result, Cubans have been taking to the streets to protest. So far, at least 92 protests have been reported in a fortnight.