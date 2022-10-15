The countries that will not broadcast the Clásico Real Madrid

2022-10-15

The Spanish league is red hot at the start of the season with Barcelona Y real Madrid leading the standings. Both teams share 22 units and this Sunday, at the Santiago Bernabéu, one of the two could consolidate the lead.

The team of Xavi arrives at the ‘White House’ after ruling against the Inter and be on the verge of elimination in the Champions League. The meringues, meanwhile, face the duel after qualifying for the round of 16 of the contest.

The eyes of almost everyone will be on the Clásico regardless of the time, although not all countries will have the opportunity to see the match live.