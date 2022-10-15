The classic of the ’emes’ is coming!
This Saturday begins day 13 of the tournament Opening 2022 with three games and the commitment between Marathon – Motagua as the main attraction of the date.
According to the calendar established by the National League, Saturday will have three matches and on Sunday it will end with two clashes in the fields of Tocoa and Tegucigalpa.
TIME AND WHERE TO SEE THEM
Marathón – Motagua will be the first match to be played at the Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula starting at 3:15 in the afternoon. This clash will be broadcast by TVC.
At night there will be two games. At 7:15 p.m. the game between Honduras of El Progreso – Lobos UPNFM will begin. Said game goes Tigo Sports.
7:30 pm will be the time of the game between Victoria – Real España at the Ceibeño Stadium in another of the attractive matches of the date and will be televised by TVC.
SUNDAY DAY
Real Sociedad – Vida and Olimpia – Olancho are the two games that will end on the 13th on the fields of Tocoa and Tegucigalpa.
Starting at 3 in the afternoon, Tigo Sports will give the signal for the game between oil growers and coconut growers at the Francisco Martínez de Tocoa Stadium.
Finally, Olimpia – Olancho will end the day at the National Stadium of Tegucigalpa starting at 4 in the afternoon. This commitment also goes for Tigo Sports.
MATCHDAY 13
SATURDAY:
Marathon – Motagua (3:15 pm – TVC)
Honduras of El Progreso – Life (7:15 pm – Tigo Sports)
Victory – Real Spain (7:30 pm – TVC)