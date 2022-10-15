The classic of the ’emes’ is coming!

2022-10-15

This Saturday begins day 13 of the tournament Opening 2022 with three games and the commitment between Marathon – Motagua as the main attraction of the date.

According to the calendar established by the National League, Saturday will have three matches and on Sunday it will end with two clashes in the fields of Tocoa and Tegucigalpa.

TIME AND WHERE TO SEE THEM

Marathón – Motagua will be the first match to be played at the Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula starting at 3:15 in the afternoon. This clash will be broadcast by TVC.