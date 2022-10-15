The Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona arrives in Times Square

The awaited moment for many fans of the Real Madrid and Barcelona is close to coming, because this Sunday, both clubs will play the first Clásico of the season in a duel in which the leadership of the league is at stake and which will be followed in various corners of the world with an estimated audience of 650 million people.

To live the best possible experience in the duel between those led by Carlo Ancelotti and Xavi, The league decided to take El Clásico beyond Spain, and for this reason they announced a dynamic in which 52 countries can tune in simultaneously next Sunday’s game.

One of the countries that will experience El Clásico is the United Stateswhich already knows what it is to have a classic in its own territory, as was the experience in the last preseason in which both clubs They met at Allegan Stadium in Las Vegas.

Times Square will host El Clasico

For this edition of the ‘game that divides the world’, The League decided to choose an iconic place in the United States to announce the matchup. It’s about Times Square in New York, where one of the largest campaigns outside Spain was carried out to follow up on this Sunday’s confrontation and invite fans to tune in to the special coverage that ESPN will have throughout the United States.

Similarly, at LA Live in The Angels there will be a mega broadcast of the match, which fans of both clubs will be able to attend as well as in the other 51 countries such as India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Paraguay, Finland, Indonesia, Thailand, Qatar, United Arab Emirates Joined and other nations where La Liga developed this unique experience for all Real Madrid and Barcelona fans.