The Brazilian could miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup. How many years would he be without playing?

2022-10-14

One month before the start of the Qatar World Cup, the Brazilian star Neymar has an appointment with the past starting Monday that will return him to Barcelona, ​​where the trial begins for the irregularities in the controversial signing that led him to the Catalan club in 2013.

The patience of DIS, the Brazilian company that owned part of its economic rights when it was still a promising Santos attacker, has been rewarded and the Barcelona Court will hold between Monday and October 31 the oral trial derived from the lawsuit filed in 2015.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker, who from November 20 will once again lead the ‘Seleçao’ in the World Cup, is accused of a crime of corruption in business by the Prosecutor’s Office, which asks for him two years in prison and ten million euros (9.7 million dollars) fine.

On the defendants’ bench will be accompanied by his parents, the former presidents of FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell – for whom the Prosecutor’s Office is asking for five years in prison for corruption and fraud – and Josep Maria Bartomeu, as well as the former manager of Santos Odilio Rodrigues Filho.

The other defendants are three legal entities: FC Barcelona, ​​Santos FC and the company founded by the player’s parents to manage his career.

Neymar, who six years ago declared that it was his father who handled his affairs, must appear in Barcelona on Monday, like all the accused, although there is still no official confirmation. According to the initial schedule, his statement is scheduled for Friday, October 21 or 28, when the six accused individuals must testify.

Another day of great interest will be Tuesday 18, when the accusation has asked the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, to testify, who will intervene by videoconference, to explain how the alleged pre-agreement signed in 2011 between Barça and the player influenced the market .