the board has already spoken with another coach who is not Ricardo Ferretti

Although Ricardo Ferretti is still in the running to be the coach of Pumas UNAM, the board has already had contact with another candidate. Look.

In the last hours, the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti, which was already taken for granted, cooled down. There are points between the board of the UNAM Pumas and Tuca on which they still cannot agree, therefore, internally in CU, they began to look towards other alternatives fit to take over the main male squad.

For example, during the week the name of Jaime Lozano came up. Jimmy, being from Universitario and having left his mark as a player, always appeared as a possibility in the future. But as he left his position in the Rayos del Necaxa after the elimination in the Repechage that he suffered at the hands of the UANL Tigers, the process of his candidacy, before the departure of Andrés Lillini, accelerated.

And it was with him that the high command of the UNAM Pumas already made contact, as Dale Azul and Oro learned.. Although nothing is closed yet, the differences in the economic aspect with Ricardo Ferretti caused the coach who won the Bronze Medal with the Mexican National Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to begin to be looked at differently in Cantera.

Jaime Lozano in the UNAM Pumas

Jaime Lozano was trained in the Basic Forces of the Pumas of the UNAM. He was in three trials at Universitario during his time as a player. From 1998 to 2001, from 2002 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2013. He was part of the champion squads of the 2004 Clausura and Apertura Tournament, the 2003/2004 Champion of Champions and the 2004 Santiago Bernabéu Trophy.

Jaime Lozano’s career as a coach

Jaime Lozano began his coaching career in 2017 with the White Roosters of Querétaro. That year he consecrated himself in the Mexican Super Cup. He then he went on to command the Selection of Mexico Sub 23 with which he won the 2021 Concacaf Pre-Olympic title and the Bronze Medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. His last experience was in the Necaxa whom he led in 31 games, divided into 10 wins, 14 losses and seven draws.

