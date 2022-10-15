The 5 best Benito Rivers costumes with which you will not stop laughing

Benito Rivers and his best costumes

October 14, 2022 12:45 p.m.

The actor Octavio Ocaña was in charge of giving life to the character of Benito Rivers in the famous comedy show called “Neighbors”, who became one of the most beloved children’s figures in the artistic medium, although few know that the actor began in the Chabelo’s program in the “Chiquillos y Chiquillas” section.

However, he made the great leap to fame when he played Benito Rivers, who was that nice boy who did not want to be an actor, but the passion of his parents Frankie Rivers and Lorena forced him to participate in castings for television, where according to The history of the program participated in different commercials and plays in which we saw him disguised as different characters.

Without a doubt, the characters that Benito Rivers staged were too many, but today we will remember only 5 with whom he made us cry with laughter, first of all we can remember that he did a casting for the character of Cantinflas, in another episode we saw him dressed as a bumblebee, another of the epic costumes he wore was that of Tinker Bell, we could also see him dressed in the style of Jorjais as a beggar and on one occasion for Halloween we saw him as a Mummy.

The best Benito Rivers costumes

Why didn’t Benito Rivers want to be an actor?

We know that Benito Rivers was exploited by his parents, since “Cabeza de papita marinado” did not want to be an actor, because Benito Rivers’ dream was to be a footballer, however, very few know that Octavio Ocaña actually did not want to be an actor Well, if he wanted to dedicate himself to playing soccer but fate and life put him behind the screen.