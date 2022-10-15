Thalia’s exotic pets that you did not know

Thalia and her pets

October 14, 2022 5:12 p.m.

Thalía is one of the actresses and singers who conquered music and television, she began her career at a very young age and will surely always be remembered for her roles in the soap operas “María la del barrio”, “”María Mercedes”, and “Marimar ” and also his participation in the famous “Timbiriche” band that he later left to launch himself as a soloist.

After launching as a solo artist, Thalía has been one of the most beloved artists with songs that have achieved success such as “Equivocada”, “A que le importa”, “Arrasando”, in addition to being one of the most popular pop artists. , although he has also left his comfort zone and has ventured into other genres.

Thalía is one of the celebrities who, thanks to her more than thirty years of experience, has managed to make a great fortune, not to mention the juicy fortune of her husband Tommy Mottola, with whom she lives in the United States and they have some unusual pets, it is about some llamas, horses, among other farm animals which Thalía protects in her mansion.

Juan Gabriel’s song dedicated to Thalía

We know that the singer and businesswoman Thalía had an affair with the actor Fernando Colunga, however, after a year and a half of relationship they decided to end their relationship due to the discomfort they felt from the media, but Juan Gabriel gave her a song to the actor with which they sealed their love called “Thank God”.