“Tano Ortiz ordered zero relaxations in America”: Miguel LayúnMediotiempo

In America have practiced more in the mental that in football facing the Second leg of the Quarterfinals against Pueblaa series won by those from Coapa for 6-1so the technician, Ferdinand Ortiz ordered zero relaxation, assured the defender Miguel Layun.

“El Tano and his coaching staff the last thing we have been allowed is to relax or focus on the result that was obtained. They have been focused on what we can correct, the areas that we have growth and that speaks of the requirement that we all have. At the end of the day as the head of the group, they are the first to leave with that demand. The only thing that makes you think is what You can get better, you put aside the things that could relax you and focus on what you have to do at the level we have to continue growing”, he said Layoun at a press conference.

The Opening 2022 leader has a large margin of error win 6-1 at Cuauhtémoc Stadium; can lose up to 5 goals difference and will be in the Semifinal.

And although there is no relaxation, Layún accepted what there is a lot of illusion for achieving the 14th title in Liga MX. “I see near the 14, we are all excited about what we live. So close and so far with what we do in each game, the Liguilla dictates it. illusions are insideI have been very excited with what I see because I see a possibility of fulfilling that dream of becoming champion and sharing that moment with my teammates, seeing the institution continue to grow by obtaining titles”, he added.

“It’s a daily issue and if we don’t work daily, it won’t get any closer than we are today. It is a commitment to work to the best of our ability. to look for the best result each game.

Therefore, Layun go to some Eagles that can mark a positive time and successful in MX League.

“Yes I believe it. They have made an important effort in all aspects to build a fairly competitive squad, you have players in all positions who are going to play at all times. If this becomes a long-term project, it is to polish what is there, if you maintain the base that you have today and touch up fine points… there is a mix of players with good experience, but they are still young”, he accepted.

“That allows you to play with the factors that I said. I do I think you can have a vintage America. A team that marks an era is one that wins titles, not one that is in first place and nothing happens. Our competition is what it is and what has been done with obtaining the title should be highlighted.

The defender knows that being leaders and what this entails, in America there is always criticismso you have to work with that.

“It’s America, it would be absurd to think that we are not going to arouse criticism. All of us around the club know what it represents and what it generates. Regarding Tano, I see it as a medium and long-term project. because it has shown that it was able to form a working group, maintain a balance; the start of the tournament was not the best, but the team acquired positive habits which eventually gave results. I hope that things with him continue because we all would like to see continuity in projects that make teams that transcend, ”she commented.

The rec eaglesiben the Second Leg of the Quarterfinals this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium at 9:06 p.m..

