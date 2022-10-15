so intense was his love with Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin

On October 15, 2013 the actress Karla Alvarez He died under circumstances that became clear until much later.

The actress, famous for soap operas such as “María Mercedes”, “Mi querida Isabel” and “Agujetas de color de rosa”, died at the age of 41 at her home.

At that time, various versions were handled, one was that of a cardiorespiratory arrest as a result of the bulimia and anorexia that she suffered from. Another was that the death occurred while he was eating.

In 2017, a report from the Federal District Attorney General’s Office revealed that the cause of the Mexican interpreter’s death was respiratory failure related to viral pneumonia.

According to Karla Álvarez’s death certificate, while she was eating she had a severe coughing fit from which she died.

The loves of Karla Álvarez

But long before the tragedy, the actress conquered several hearts such as Alexis Ayala, with whom she was married, and Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin, who recounted some memories of his love story several years ago.

“You have no idea how I came to adore Karla Álvarez. At first, I was a spear past. He had a radio program from 5 to 8, he invited artists, those who were fashionable and beautiful, that’s how he threw the wave,” said “El Burro”, who met Karla Álvarez in “Big Brother VIP”.

The relationship became intense at times, according to the driver. “When she wanted, she cut me off, and I found out that I was with such and such, I cried, I didn’t eat, I lost the hunger to think about what I was doing, a terrible thing,” she said about the Televisa actress.

However, Van Rankin’s strongest revelation is the one about the breakup. “When he cut me off I think it was the worst moment of my entire life.”

Currently, “El Burro” is married to Magda Bleizerffer, with whom he is the father of three girls.