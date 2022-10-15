World

Russia orders the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Kherson region before the advance of the Ukrainian counteroffensive

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Workers remove the bas-relief that says "Kherson" of a damaged monument in Kherson, in southern Ukraine. Photo: July 2022

image source, Reuters

Caption,

After the occupation, the Russians tried to erase some of the city’s symbols linked to Ukraine.

Russian-appointed leader in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, on Thursday called on civilians to evacuate from this region in southern Ukraine.

Saldo cited daily rocket attacks by Ukrainian forces, which are advancing in the area, as the reason.

He urged the residents of Kherson to move to Russia for “leisure and studies” to “save themselves”, and asked Moscow for help.

Ukraine keeps going

His appeal was backed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin with a message on state television.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Putin signs annexation order as Ukraine advances

1 week ago

Carabayllo: Police found buried body that would be a missing Honduran tourist

2 days ago

These are the risks of working in the United States with a tourist visa: you can be recorded as an “offender” | International | News

2 weeks ago

Danilo Medina: I have no doubt that the PLD will return to power in 2024

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button