Rodolfo Pizarro cries out for someone to rescue him: Chivas, is that you?

The Rayados attacker is well below the level that led him to establish himself as one of the best Mexican players.

The poor performance of Rodolfo Pizarro has led him to lose ownership with Monterrey and stay out of all possibility to attend the Qatar World Cup, since despite being part of the 2022 Opening Tournament Playoffs He has seen activity in 16 games, but with very little imbalance and far from the good moment that once catapulted him to the top of Mexican soccer with Chivas de Guadalajara.

The player emerged from Pachuca lives in the shadows with Monterrey with everything and that the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich It was one of the most regular in the contest, but the reality is that The Joker has had a poor performance, without goals in this campaign, one in the previous contest and more used to being on the bench.

The bad news for Pizarro is that once the season is over he will have to return to Inter Miami in the MLS, club that will try again to lend or sell it to recover part of its investment and judging by their actions it seems very difficult for the royals to make the purchase option effective.

Chivas can rescue Rodolfo Pizarro

Now, the best level of Pizarro came up with the Guadalajara shirt, he was champion in 2017 and a key player in Matías Almeyda’s team, but a strong discussion with the board has him with a complicated situation for him to return, although some versions a few years ago months indicated that he had resolved his differences with Amaury Vergara, but everything is unofficial.

According to the Transfermarkt page, The Joker has a value of four million euros and a current contract with Inter Miami until 2023so if the rojiblancos want to incorporate him into their ranks, it would be the best time to do so, even the same player revealed before the start of this campaign that he had close contacts with the Flock in the recent past.

