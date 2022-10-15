Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter,’ dies at 72

scottish actor Robbie Coltrane He has died at the age of 72 from causes that are still unknown. The interpreter rose to fame after his appearance in Crackers, a television series that allowed him to win up to three times the BAFTA award for best actor. However, he had already played his first roles in other movies like nuns in the run.

We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humor in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/n1IshfFG6y — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) October 14, 2022

Of all the papers Throughout his more than 40 active years, Robbie Coltrane played Rubeus Hagrid, in the saga of Harry Potter. The giant and great friend of the protagonist aroused a feeling of sympathy among all the followers of the world created by JK Rowling.

His agent confirms the news

He was your agent Belinda Wright, who has confirmed the death of the actor in a hospital near the Scottish city of Falkirk, according to the BBC. “I will remember him as a loyal and permanent customer. In addition to being a wonderful actor, he was highly intelligent, brilliantly witty. and after 40 years of being his agent I will miss him”, he has expressed.

Additionally, Wright has asked respect and understanding of the privacy of the actor’s family after his death and has thanked on his behalf the care of the medical team of the hospital where he was being treated.

Prime Minister’s Message

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has been one of the first who has wanted to manifest publicly after learning of Coltrane’s death.

“Very sad news. He had so much range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to gritty drama. I think my favorite role of all the ones he did was Fitz, in Cracker. Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend, you will be sorely missed. D.E.P”, he wrote on his Twitter account.