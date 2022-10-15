Red Bull Salzburg signs Alexander Murillo, Spanish with Colombian parents, new Haaland | Colombians Abroad

Talent yes there is. And getting younger. It is a matter of broadening the radar and even looking at players of other nationalities who could come to defend the interests of Colombia.

This is the case of Alexánder Murillo, a young striker of only 16 years who was born in Spain and has even played games with minor teams, and who is now the new jewel of the club that saw Erling Hallanad stand out. Many already compare this new signing with Manchester City’s devastating attacker, but you have to go easy.

Murillo has Colombian parents, for which he could choose Néstor Lorenzo’s team, as long as he beats Luis Enrique in the call.

This is a player trained in the Spanish club Kelme FC, 1.93m tall and still with the possibility of improving his size, and who signs his first professional contract in this way, at Red Bull Salzburg, which insured him until June from 2025, so at any time he could appear in the first team that competes in the Austrian league.

Youngster-Power aus Spanien 🇪🇸⚡ Der 16-jährige Alexander Murillo wechselt in der kommenden Winterpause zu uns und erhält einen Vertrag bis 30. Juni 2025. #WirSindZukunft —FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) October 13, 2022

“The 16-year-old Spanish national team striker was a Kelme CF player and has been without a club since last summer. In recent weeks, Murillo has already completed a series of practice sessions with the Red Bull Academy U18 team, in the that could correspond. Now it will also be used in this team,” the club said on its website.

The boy is the nephew of former Once Caldas soccer player Jairo ‘Banano’ Murillo and he has already had games with the Spanish sub 16. Will Lorenzo see it? I wish.