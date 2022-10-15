Raphinha’s message: “If anyone should be careful, it’s Madrid”

Far from being discouraged by the draw against Inter in the Champions League, the change in Xavi or that image of rage throwing away his shirt, raphinha has surprised with some statements to Movistar Plus in which he admits that he is a little “anxious” about the Clásico, but that the dressing room has “a good head”. And he sends a warning to navigators: “If anyone should be, not afraid but careful, it’s them. We are confident and we will do our best to win”.

Raphinha was one of the protagonists who passed through the microphones of Movistar Plus, one of the television stations with rights to LaLiga. the other was Robert Lewandowskiwho after making fun of the Ballon d’Or (“Benzema is the favorite if they don’t cancel it this year…), spoke about the Clásico: “This is a Madrid-Barça, not a Lewandowski-Benzema; everything about the Clásico makes it one of the matches of the year. And, after what happened on Wednesday is when we have to show that we can get up and play good football and win the Clásico. It’s a huge challenge.”

For its part, Eric Garcia spoke for Barca TV. Questioned about the lofty victory last season, he finds it difficult to repeat it: “It’s already a lot of winning,” he said. “You have to change the chip. We are the leaders and we are practicing a good game in LaLiga. In defense we have been strong, taking risks. We have to continue like this and be attentive to Real Madrid’s counterattacks. The key? Having control of the ball, knowing how to defend ourselves well, provoking quality plays and having personality”, he concluded.