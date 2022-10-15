Purple hit! Saprissa eliminates Alex López’s Alajuelense and advances to the Apertura league final in Costa Rica

2022-10-14

Saprissa entered the final of the Costa Rica soccer league after eliminating his staunch rival, the Alajuelensein the semi-final second leg 2-0 playing at home.

English journalist made believe that Alex López was the ‘Honduran Maradona’

The ‘Purple Monster’ won the classic and the ticket to the next round thanks to the defender’s goals Paul Arboine at minute 31 and from the Cuban end louis paradela at 55 from the penalty spot.

Saprissa will now wait for the rival that will come out this Saturday between the Heredian of Hernan Medford Y Puntarenaswhich in the first key matched goalless.

the honduran alex lopez He was a starter for said commitment, but he was not fine and his team said goodbye to the contest. Despite the result, the goalkeeper Leonel Moreira It was the figure of the ‘Manudos’ so that the defeat would not be more bulky.