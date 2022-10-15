Purple hit! Saprissa eliminates Alex López’s Alajuelense and advances to the Apertura league final in Costa Rica
2022-10-14
Saprissa entered the final of the Costa Rica soccer league after eliminating his staunch rival, the Alajuelensein the semi-final second leg 2-0 playing at home.
The ‘Purple Monster’ won the classic and the ticket to the next round thanks to the defender’s goals Paul Arboine at minute 31 and from the Cuban end louis paradela at 55 from the penalty spot.
Saprissa will now wait for the rival that will come out this Saturday between the Heredian of Hernan Medford Y Puntarenaswhich in the first key matched goalless.
the honduran alex lopez He was a starter for said commitment, but he was not fine and his team said goodbye to the contest. Despite the result, the goalkeeper Leonel Moreira It was the figure of the ‘Manudos’ so that the defeat would not be more bulky.
The onslaught of the locals was intense from the first part until the 31 appeared Arboine to hit a dead ball. It was after the break when those led by fields they did not forgive from the 12 steps to mark the second by means of louis paradela.
It is worth mentioning that Saprissa qualified for the league final. Yes Heredianlap champion, beat Puntarenas, will play the final against purple to define the title. If the “Team” defeats the “King of Cups” they would be crowned champions of the Apertura 2022.
For his part, the Alajuelense directed by the Uruguayan fabian coitushe will have to turn the page on the painful elimination and focus on what will be the match against Olympia for the Concacaf League final.
The first duel will be played on October 26 at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium and the second leg will be played in Costa Rica on November 2, where we will meet the tournament champion.