Owners asked for more than $20,000 to give up ‘suites’ of the Barcelona SC stadium for the final of the Copa Libertadores 2022, says Carlos Alfaro Moreno | Soccer | Sports

Barcelona Sporting Club paid owners of suites so that they agreed to cede their domains in the Banco Pichincha Monumental stadium to Conmebol for the only final of the Libertadores Cup 2022on October 29 between the Brazilians Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense, said the Canarian director Carlos Alfaro Moreno, who explained that the institution was asked for “more than $ 20,000” for the temporary delivery of one of the private spaces.

The president of Barcelona, ​​in an interview with DirecTV Sports Thursday night, he said that the rector of South American football asked the club for fifty suites for the organization of Flamengo-Paranaense. This was detailed by Alfaro Moreno: “There was a demand, by Conmebol, of 51 suitessixteen of these strategies, for transmission. Punctually they needed some indicated by VAR issues, from different shots. We have the administration of the stadium, with our director Munir Massuh. Together with the board they have done an extraordinary job. They went to work to reach agreements. you own one suite room and tell you that they need it. And if you are going to use them or have them negotiated, with good reason? In those agreements, we find people who have asked us for more than $20,000 for some suite room that maybe he was right on the offside line (because of the VAR); and other people, with greater openness, in exchange for tickets wanted to support the city and the country, not the club”.

After the negotiations, according to the bullfighter leader, it was possible to reach agreements with costs involved: “We have practically signed with the 51. Three were missing. Some will go to another location; others were given financial compensation”.

Asked about which entity paid the owners of the Monumental’s horizontal properties, Alfaro Moreno pointed out: “Barcelona paid with the intention of not losing the venue. Conmebol does not put a dollar for work policy. and it’s very good. We asked Conmebol to sell the tickets to the owners of suites”.

The president of Barcelona preferred not to answer what the club’s financial outlay was. “It doesn’t matter much, but it’s already resolved,” he was able to say, because he wanted to avoid press “headlines” that reached the knowledge of the South American Football Confederation.

In the opinion of the former soccer player, the institution that he currently presides over has had to give in in terms of its own interests to “crystallize the dream” of hosting the Libertadores definition at home. “Barcelona has stopped playing at home for the entire second stage, which is a sporting disadvantage (in LigaPro). It has stopped receiving box offices; that of Chucho (Christian Benítez Betancourt stadium) is not even enough to cover programming costs”.

The Monumental, whose capacity according to the Professional Soccer League of Ecuador is 59,283 spectatorshas the peculiarity of horizontal property in terms of its suites, a situation also present, for example, in the Monumental stadium in Lima. This last scenario already hosted the 2019 River Plate-Flamengo for the Cup title.

The one on October 29 will be the third Libertadores final hosted by the Barcelona house. It already did when the canaries reached the definition of the continental tournament in 1990 and 1998 (round-trip series). (D)