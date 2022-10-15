One night was enough for Verónica Castro to conquer María Félix

Maria Felix and Veronica Castro

October 14, 2022 3:46 p.m.

If there is an imposing figure in the history of Mexican cinema, that is María Félix, because her strong temperament has made the actress transcend the world and be recognized not only as a great artist or an incomparable beauty but also as a character who marked a epoch.

Who has not known some of her strong phrases, like the one that narrates that she did not like being given flowers, because “they last one day and we have to thank them 3” and it was precisely in an interview with Verónica Castro that the Doña revealed some of her best sentences.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

THE MEDICINE THAT RETURNED THE VIGO TO ANDRÉS GARCÍA IN HIS LAST DAYS

LIKE A LIONESS, THIS IS HOW ERIKA BUENFIL JUMPED WHEN THEY MESSED WITH NICOLÁS

And it was precisely on that night that Doña fell in love with Verónica Castro, and the sympathy she felt for the presenter was such that she would have given her a fortune. It is no mystery to anyone that La doña had a valuable collection of jewelry, including a very special one that her husband Jorge Negrete gave her.

Verónica Castro gave her a gold necklace and other jewels

“That woman was adorable, she treated me so well. I spent so much time in her house, she treated me so much and she gave me a precious gift that she did not want to give me in front of the cameras, ”Veronica recalled. And it was not only the solid gold necklace but also other collectible jewels that she gave the actress with great affection, the same ones that are valued at more than 2 thousand dollars and to that the sentimental value must be added.