One hundred million euros for genetic and genomic medicine

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that the project of the General State Budgets (PGE) for the year 2023 allocates 100 million euros for genetic and genomic medicine. This budget will allow significant investments to continue expanding and improving each of the capacities of the National Health System (SNS).

In this sense, Darias has pointed out that the Plan 5P of the National Health System, in which the Ministry of Health is working, upgrades and expands the infrastructure for health centers. All this for the consolidation of personalized precision medicine. The objective is to advance in the performance of genetic and genomic tests, as well as to improve data storage, processing and analysis.

This was announced by Darias during the opening ceremony of the 73rd Congress of the Spanish Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (SEORL-CCC).

Genetic and genomic medicine

On the other hand, Darias has specified that the Ministry of Health is deploying the largest investment in high-tech equipment in the history of our country. All this, added to the investment in genetics and genomics, will put the SNS at the forefront.

This is the INVEAT Plan, endowed with 795 million euros to renew and/or expand 852 SNS computers. All this framed in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

This new technology will allow the improvement of diagnostic and therapeutic capacity. Specifically, thanks to the renovation of key equipment. This is the case of magnetic resonance imaging, planning CT scans or PET CT scans. Added to this investment is the 280 million euros that will allow the SNS to go from having zero proton therapy equipment to ten, with the collaboration of the Amancio Ortega Foundation.

On the other hand, the minister has indicated that in addition to these investments, one of the priorities of her department is professional development. A key factor to ensure the future of the greatest value of any health system: its health professionals.