N’Golo Kante at risk of missing Worlds due to injury: Reports

The figure of Chelsea, N’Golo Kanté relapsed from an injury and it could deprive him of playing the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

french midfielder N’Golo Kante will miss the World Cup Qatar 2022 after an injury, confirmed Julien Laurensreporter for ESPN.

“The injury of N’Golo Kante is severe and will miss the world Cup”, the reporter wrote on his Twitter account.

So far, the French Football Federation has not issued a statement on the midfielder’s state of health, nor has the Chelseaclub in which he participates.

It is expected that during the weekend, there will be more clarity on the physical state of Kantewho since last August has been injured and undergoing medical treatment, so he has not played with his club or the national team.

Last August, it was reported that Kante He had an injury to his hamstrings and had been dragging the discomfort since June of this year, so he underwent treatment to improve, although he was unsuccessful.

N’Golo Kanté is at risk of missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup after an injury. Getty Images

Didier Deschampsstrategist of Francemust give the list of summoned of his selection the following November 9 and the panorama looks complicated for one of the authors of the world championship in the edition of Russia 2018.

France integrates group D in the world With Denmark, Tunisia and Australia.