MX League 2022 | tigers

The tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León achieved an important victory as locals over the Pachuca for the minimum difference that will allow them to face the Vuelta de los Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 with greater confidence to advance to the Semifinals of the contest.

André Pierre Gignac was in charge of scoring the winning goal for the Felines with a powerful shot from the penalty spot that ignited the fans who were present at the Nuevo León University Stadium and caused a unique scene in the stands by a follower of the royal team.

The woman was carried away by the euphoria of the moment and celebrated the French striker’s goal by lifting her blouse and surprising the people who were near her by going topless. Everything was recorded in a video that quickly went viral on social networks and generated all kinds of reactions from users.

Gignac’s solitary goal makes Tigres fans dream of the possibility of continuing to advance in the tournament’s Liguilla, but they will have to maintain the advantage in the Vuelta against Tuzos del Pachuca next Sunday, October 16.

Andre Gignac (i) of Tigres celebrates a score against Pachuca Miguel Sierra / EFE

Tigres board reacts to topless fan

The video of the fan who celebrated André Pierre Gignac’s goal by lifting her shirt and showing her breasts reached the Tigres board, who was dissatisfied with the way in which the Felines fan unleashed her euphoria for the winning goal against Pachuca.

Mauricio Culebropresident of the Nuevo León team regretted the incident and assured that they will seek to pay more attention to prevent this type of celebration from being repeated in the stands of the University Stadium.

“Of course it shouldn’t happen in one of these events and we’ll be watching to make sure it doesn’t happen again, but we know it’s something difficult to control,” said the Tigers manager.

Andre Gignac of Tigres against Pachuca Miguel Sierra / EFE

Golden night for Gignac

André Pierre Gignac had an unforgettable night this Thursday as in addition to scoring the victory for the Tigres over Pachuca, he also became the third top scorer in the league phase of Mexican soccer, a mark he achieved with 29 goals.

The night of the French began with the reception of the golden ball as the best soccer player in the country by Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX and already in the match he showed why he is the absolute deserving of the distinction.





