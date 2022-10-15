Motagua detects which infectious bacteria was the one that attacked its players prior to the duel against Olimpia

The removal of the Concacaf League to the Motagua It fell on him like a bucket of cold water. The blues were eliminated by the Olympia in a game that was rough since before the match.

The blue institution, hours after the elimination, issued a statement which explained what was already circulating quite strongly on social networks: several players suffered an infectious picture that deprived some of them of being starters and others of being summoned.

There were nine players who presented symptoms of food poisoning in Motagua from the early hours of Tuesday and this reduced the chances of the eagles in the Concacaf League against Olimpia.

After the statement, the leadership of Motagua commanded by Mr. Eduardo Atalagave the order for the corresponding tests to be carried out on the affected players, which gave a positive result.

Jonathan Rougier, Roberto Moreira, Denil Maldonado, Wesly Decas, Jonathan Núñez, Cristopher Meléndez, Héctor Castellanos, Eddie Hernández and Diego Rodríguez it was the staff members who were affected.

the left side, Diego Rodriguez, He was the athlete who presented the most delicate conditions, however, Diario LA PRENSA was able to learn that all the soccer players are already in stable conditions and are undergoing medical treatment to speed up their recovery.