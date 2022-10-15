Messi spoke about Dybala and Di María’s injuries, and how to play in the run-up to the Qatar World Cup

The captain of the Argentine national team, Leo Messitrusted today in the recovery of his companions Angel Di Maria Y paulo dybala before the start of World Cup Qatar 2022considering that “they have plenty of time to arrive well” at the start of the competition, scheduled from November 20 to December 18.

Messi admitted concern about the injuries that the players of the national team could suffer Lionel Scalloni because, with the World Cup imminent, “any little thing that can happen can leave you out”.

“This is a different World Cup, which is played at a different time than the previous one and we are so close that any little thing that can happen to you can leave you out like it happened to Paulo or ‘Fideo'”, he reflected in an interview with DirecTVwhose advance was released this Friday on the channel’s social networks.

Dybala, 28, suffered a tear in the left rectus femoris last Sunday after kicking a penalty in the match that Roma beat Lecce for the Italian Serie A and the doctors diagnosed him with a recovery of four to eight weeks, which seriously put their participation in Qatar at risk.

Di María (34), on the other hand, registered “a low-grade injury to the hamstring of his right thigh” during the match against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa, last Tuesday for the Champions Leagueand it is estimated that he will be rehabilitated in three weeks.

“I hope they recover; I think they have plenty of time to recover and arrive well,” Messi confided ahead of the World Cup, which will start in 37 days, about 48 hours before Argentina’s debut against Saudi Arabia in Group C.

The Argentine captain admitted that the footballer feels fears for injuries when an appointment of such magnitude is approaching but he rejected the idea of ​​taking care of himself too much: “A little scared yes, but I also think that going out to play thinking about that can be contradictory, so it is best to act normal and play. That’s the best way.”

Messi, 35, absent in the last two Paris Saint-Germain games due to discomfort, has seven scheduled commitments with his club before the start of the World Cup: five for Ligue 1 and two for the Champions League.

Source: Telam

