Meet Angie Gamboa, the Marco Antonio Solís dancer who is all the rage

The singer Marco Antonio Solis 62 years old is one of the great voices in Spanish that accumulates millions of fans around the world. Now, Buki is in the middle of an international tour that takes him to several Latin American countries and one of the last concerts he gave was in Costa Rica.

The shows of Marco Antonio Solis They have an important display and fans can enjoy moving lights, dance and the unmistakable voice of the Mexican in each presentation. The truth is that in Costa Rica he took all eyes, Angie Gamboa, one of the dancers from the interpreter’s team of ‘Que gana de verte’.

