Meet Angie Gamboa, the Marco Antonio Solís dancer who is all the rage

The singer Marco Antonio Solis 62 years old is one of the great voices in Spanish that accumulates millions of fans around the world. Now, Buki is in the middle of an international tour that takes him to several Latin American countries and one of the last concerts he gave was in Costa Rica.

The shows of Marco Antonio Solis They have an important display and fans can enjoy moving lights, dance and the unmistakable voice of the Mexican in each presentation. The truth is that in Costa Rica he took all eyes, Angie Gamboa, one of the dancers from the interpreter’s team of ‘Que gana de verte’.

Angie Gamboa was born in Costa Rica but is part of the stable cast of Marco Antonio Solis and dazzled everyone with her steps in the National Stadium, making it very clear that she has great beauty and talent. The videos of her with her choreography immediately went viral on the network and everyone began to wonder who the young artist was.

Angie Gamboa at the Marco Antonio Solis show. Source: instagram @angiedancecr

“His production is impeccable, his treatment with us is very good and that does not usually happen in all cases and for that I applaud him,” he said. Angie Gamboa before the press in her country a few years ago when it became known that she had been selected to be part of the shows of Marco Antonio Solis.

The friends and family of Angie Gamboa attended the show Marco Antonio Solis at the National Stadium of Costa Rica and they were proud to see the dancer in action, something that they also made clear on social networks. Buki’s next show will be in Bolivia.