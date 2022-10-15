Liliana Rodríguez, daughter of ‘El Puma’, reveals the stormy relationship with her father

“If my dad doesn’t love me and my husband doesn’t love me either, then I’m the problem,” said Liliana Rodríguez Morillo, daughter from the singer Jose Luis Rodriguez ‘El Puma’by telling an anecdote that marked her until today.

The singer told details of her stormy relationship with her dad, critical years for her because she had to battle alcoholism when her marriage ended. As she confessed, she felt her father’s rejection when she wanted to call him to tell him about her problems and he ignored her.

“He did not know if I was about to jump from a tenth floor, he did not know what I was calling him for. I had to forgive all those dirty things,” said Liliana Rodríguez on the program Sit Who Can!

On the other hand, he assured that it was his mother, Lila Morillo, who helped him get out of depression and it was she who gave his father the nickname “El Puma”, in addition to propelling him to international fame:

“He always fell short as a husband and as a father. He doesn’t love us at all. When he was in the hospital I didn’t even know where he was,” he recalled when the artist had a double lung transplant.

According to Liliana Rodriguezthe current wife of ‘The Puma’ he ignores her and doesn’t want her to see his father. On one occasion, she dressed and put on makeup to accompany him to an award ceremony, but Carolina (Genesis’s mother), her stepmother, said that she did not enter the car so she could not go with them.

At the end of the interview, the singer says that she has experienced a rebirth and that she found self-love. “I wake up happy in the morning,” she confessed. “I have a grateful heart.”

“I haven’t talked to my ‘El Puma’ for 10 years”

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Venezuelan actress Liliana Rodriguez talks about his dad since, in previous interviews, He stated that he has not seen the renowned singer for more than a decade Jose Luis Rodriguez.

“We do not have the relationship that I would like to have, there are rough edges that have to be ironed out. I love my dad madly and he knows it, I talk to him little, I know that the time to get together will come where there will be reconciliation. Nobody is perfect, at least I admit my mistakes I just have a very big mouth and I don’t think to speak (laughs) but he is my dad and he knows me, parents have to love their children as they are, we are God’s designs ”, expressed Rodriguez.

He also indicated that he has no relationship with his half-sister, Génesis Rodríguez. “Genesis is my sister, I love her very much, I respect her, I admire her and we are proud of her career, she comes from another mother, we have another upbringing. We do not have any communication or approach because I think she comes from her family, maybe she is not interested or does not want to and that is respectable, everyone defends her land as it is. At first it was very difficult for me to accept contempt and rejection, that is not easy for anyone but with God everything is possible, life is very short, “she said.

Finally, the popular “Pumita” said that she worked with the former partner of Genesis, Christian Meier in a Hispanic soap opera. “I loved working with him, talking and having a drink and we followed each other on Twitter, if I had an affair with Christian? No, and not because I lacked desire (laughs). I am a woman and I like pretty and good things, that is not criticized but I respect work, that is my number one rule even if I like the male and less if he has a family, “she sentenced.

