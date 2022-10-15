Entertainment

Like a lioness, that’s how Erika Buenfil jumped when they messed with Nicolás

Erika Buenfil
Erika Buenfil

Erika Buenfil is one of the most beloved actresses in Mexico, this is due to her great talent and charisma, in addition to the fact that she is usually very kind and with a very noble heart; But all that sweetness can come to an end if they mess with what she values ​​most.

And it is that the actress has shown that when it comes to her son she is a complete lioness, it turns out that on an unfortunate occasion one of her close friends such as the journalist José Origel, also called Pepillo, and the presenter Martha Figueroa referred to the son Erika with a nickname and the actress exploded.

It turns out that they referred to Nicolás as ‘El Zedillito’, in reference to his biological father Ernesto Zedillo Jr. and this bothered the actress a lot, as she assured that they did it as an insult and exploded against the two, to whom she denied interviews and notes for this way of referring to his son.

Erika Buenfil forgave Pepillo

I forgive the journalist who was her great friend, once he apologized and told her that it had not been his intention to be cruel or contemptuous of her or her son; but not Martha, because the actress has assured that she did give her nickname as an insult to her son, and she also did it with very bad intentions, so now she cannot even see her in painting.

