Juan Fernando Quintero and balance of his second stage with River Plate | Colombians Abroad

River Plate does not go through the best moments, the departure of Marcelo Gallardo marked a turning point in the history of the millionaire team. A process that began in 2014, after the rebirth of the institution, after falling into decline.

The ‘doll’ announced that the eight-year cycle will end with this season in the Argentine league. In the midst of nostalgia, there is the memory of the national and international titles conquered.

In each of them, one of the characteristics that stood out was the presence of Colombians. One of them made magic with his left foot, especially in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, where Juan Fernando Quintero made a name for himself in the history of the Argentine cast.

From 2017 to 2020, the Colombian midfielder played a total of 61 games with 12 goals. At the end of his first cycle, he headed to China, where his journey lasted just over a year, with the desire to return to Argentina.

With everything expected, the nostalgia of his fantasy goals and good play, River sought his return at the beginning of 2022. However, his journey would be about to end, according to information from Sebastián Srur.

Both parties would seek to terminate the contract, putting an end to a second stage that has been marked by injuries at the beginning, but without neglecting the quality of the Antioquian midfielder. During the year, he has played a total of 21 commitments between the league and Libertadores, contributing one goal, with the Olympic goal.

River will close the championship with two games against Rosario Central and Racing, as the end point to a path full of successes, where Juan Fernando Quintero, if his departure is confirmed, will leave the band through the front door.