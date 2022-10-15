Joe Biden’s attitude when paying at a quesadilla shop in Los Angeles that baffled the seller

Although it is discussed in social networks that ice cream and pasta could be Joe Biden’s favorite dishes, there are other flavors that you enjoy, as is the case with quesadillas. Recently, the President of the United States was in California and visited Tacos 1986 in Los Angeles, where he ordered this Mexican dish. However, what was surprising was not his request, but the gesture you had with the seller.

In a video that he shared on his Instagram account, the president could be seen entering the branch of the Mexican food restaurant in Westwood Village, where, upon arrival, the young man who attended him had his order ready.

Joe Biden was at Tacos 1986 in Los Angeles, California Instagram/@tacos1986la

“The warrant is in the name of Bass”, Biden said, in a nod to Karen Bass, a Democrat from Los Angeles, a candidate for mayor of the city. The president landed at LAX aboard Air Force One from Colorado on Wednesday as part of a visit to the southern part of the state.

Once the vendor had his order ready, Biden asked for the total cost and after the clerk told him that had a 50% discount for “public service”, indicated that they were less than 20 dollars. At that moment the president hurried up and gave him the money. Once in the hands of the young man, he counted it and was astonished, since he had received 60 dollars, three times more than what everything really cost.

Joe Biden’s attitude when paying at a quesadilla shop that baffled the seller

“The order of the next person who comes to buy will be free”said the Democrat. Surprised, the young man smiled and set about separating the money, one part for the next order, another for general employee tips, and with the rest he paid for the president’s meal.

Before leaving the premises, a member of Biden’s team could be heard asking him what he was carrying in the bags of food at the premises. “Chicken quesadillas!”he answered forcefully.

The video, which exceeded one million views on the president’s account, it went viral. Likewise, on the social networks of Tacos 1986 they also shared photos and videos of the historic moment. Among them, a clip where the moment Biden arrived at the restaurant was seen, an image of Biden surrounded by the young man who served him, and another of the local employees who worked on his order that day.

Employees assisting Joe Biden on his visit to the Mexican food restaurant, Tacos 1986, in Los Angeles, California Instagram/@tacos1986la

On the other hand, pasta and ice cream seem to remain the favorites of the North American leader. In October 2020, when he was still running for president, he congratulated his then running mate, Kamala Harris, on his birthday. “Next year, let’s celebrate with ice cream at the White House”, was part of the message he wrote on his Twitter account.

Likewise, Barack Obama has also commented on the tastes of his then vice president. Also in 2020, in a promotional video for Harris, the former president joked about how “ice cream was indeed important to him, and that pasta with tomato sauce was also his weakness.”

THE NATION