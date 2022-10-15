Joaquin Phoenix left Ella’s set while Scarlett Johansson’s orgasm audio was being recorded

Ella (95%), a 2013 romantic drama film written, directed and produced by Spike Jonze (Three Kings (94%), The Orchid Thief (91%)), stars Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara, Amy Adams, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pratt. The plot follows Theodore Twombly, a character from phoenixa lonely man who develops a relationship with an artificial intelligence virtual assistant named Samantha, whom he Scarlett Johansson give your voice

In a recent interview for the podcast Armchair Expert of dax shepard Y Monica Padman (via indiewire), johansson revealed that filming She It turned out to be a somewhat repulsive experience during an intimate sequence involving orgasmic sounds between Samantha, the artificial intelligence, and Theodore Twombly.

Samantha, the ultra-intelligent operating system that is designed to cater to her owner’s every need, was only present as a voice on the tape, and a verbal sexual encounter during which the AI ​​pretended to be human brought both characters to climax. emitting orgasmic sounds. on the podcast, Scarlett said that his co-star, joaquin phoenixhad to leave the room when they recorded the sounds together (via indiewire).

The 37-year-old actress assured that recording this scene was something really difficult, dismissing the experience as something unpleasant and strange, so much so that phoenix he had to take a moment to leave the studio. The Black Widow star (87%) explained the following:

We tried to pass a take, and he was losing control. He left the studio. He needed a break. You will never want to hear your voice. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like when you have an orgasm. You definitely don’t want to hear how you sound having a fake orgasm, ew. It’s so gross. It was so weird.

She premiered at the New York Film Festival on October 12, 2013, and hit theaters on January 10, 2014. The film was widely critically acclaimed and received numerous awards and nominations, primarily for its screenplay. She It received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and took home the award for Best Original Screenplay.

In addition to having won an Oscar in 2014, Spike Jonze He picked up other major awards for his brilliant screenplay, including a Golden Globe Award, a Writers Guild of America Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Saturn Award. The film became so acclaimed that it was voted the 84th best film since 2000, according to a 2016 BBC poll of 177 critics around the world.

