“It’s not in my head”

2022-10-14

Thanks to his millions, the PSG is capable of seducing any footballer regardless of their age. Xavi Simons was one of the young promises that the Barcelona had in his quarry, but the player decided to follow in the footsteps of Neymar and he went to Paris with the illusion of becoming a key part of the project.

This was the life of Xavi Simons in Paris: his salary and he was expelled from the national team

However, the different coaches who passed through the club’s bench did not give him the confidence and tired of not having minutes, the Dutchman returned to his country to play with the PSV and his start to the season has been spectacular.

With the legend Rudd van Nistelrooy in command of the team, Xavi Simons is being a protagonist in the Eredivise. He has scored eight goals and added four assists in 15 games played, showing that he is ready to play at the highest level.

Due to its great present, in France it began to circulate that in the PSG they would be “repentant” and want to have him back a few months after letting him out. The Parisian team kept a clause that allows him to bring him back in the short term for a sum close to 14 million euros, although for this he must convince him, something that due to his latest statements will not be easy.