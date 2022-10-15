“It’s not in my head”
Thanks to his millions, the PSG is capable of seducing any footballer regardless of their age. Xavi Simons was one of the young promises that the Barcelona had in his quarry, but the player decided to follow in the footsteps of Neymar and he went to Paris with the illusion of becoming a key part of the project.
This was the life of Xavi Simons in Paris: his salary and he was expelled from the national team
However, the different coaches who passed through the club’s bench did not give him the confidence and tired of not having minutes, the Dutchman returned to his country to play with the PSV and his start to the season has been spectacular.
With the legend Rudd van Nistelrooy in command of the team, Xavi Simons is being a protagonist in the Eredivise. He has scored eight goals and added four assists in 15 games played, showing that he is ready to play at the highest level.
Due to its great present, in France it began to circulate that in the PSG they would be “repentant” and want to have him back a few months after letting him out. The Parisian team kept a clause that allows him to bring him back in the short term for a sum close to 14 million euros, although for this he must convince him, something that due to his latest statements will not be easy.
“There is a clause in my contract. If I want to go to PSG at the end of the season, I can do it for a certain amount,” he said. simons for ESPN, about the rumors that have been published in recent days.
Although later, he assured that he has no intention of returning to Paris: “To be honest, it is not in my head to leave. I feel good here and I just settled in. I think it shows on the pitch.”
simonsaged 19, signed with PSV until 2027 and has clarified that he wants to continue at the club for a long time. When he was just a Barca youth squad, his name became known for being one of the greatest promises in world football.