Injustices of the Mexican National Team prior to a World Cup

MEXICO CITY, October 14 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez It is a fact, he will not be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Mexican Football Federation delivered a provisional list of 55 players from which the 26 who will go to the World Cup will come out.

Everything indicates that “Chicharito” will not be there. The absence of the LA Galaxy striker adds to the history of the great Mexican soccer players who, for some reason other than soccer, have not been to a World Cup.

Alfredo Tena in Mexico 86

Captain Fury, Alfredo Tena was one of the best central defenders in Mexico for the 1986 World Cup.

But it was not and the reason was his brand of shoes. The central defender of America did not want to change the brand to the one used in the FMF, which ended up excluding him from the national team and the World Cup.

Miguel “Piojo” Herrera in the United States 94

Miguel Herrera was one of the fastest defenders of the time, the mid-90s, but also one of the most angry.

Miguel Mejía Barón had warned him: control your character or you won’t go to the World Cup. He did not do it in a qualifying game against Honduras, El Piojo was sent off, endangering the Mexican team, for which Mejía Barón dropped him from the team.

Carlos Hermosillo in France 98

The Big One from Cerro Azul, Carlos Hermosillo came from living his best time as a scorer in Cruz Azul, when the 98 World Cup in France was approaching.

In the last games his absence was notable. Coach Manuel Lapuente used to say: “I’m not calling him because I already know him”, because he knew something about him, perhaps a past quarrel because he never called him up and he didn’t go to the World Cup.

Claudio Suárez in Korea and Japan 2002

In a friendly game held in the United States, a miller, Claudio Suárez, was injured. Double bill six months after the 2002 World Cup. Claudio struggled to recover, Javier Aguirre told him that he would respect his place, but…

Claudio recovered, he felt that they did not want him in the group. “Everyone stopped talking to me, except my compadre (Jorge Campos) and…”, they didn’t take him.

Cuauhtemoc Blanco in Germany 2006

It is said that in 2006, the group of athletes led by Pavel Pardo and Oswaldo Sánchez asked Ricardo La Volpe not to take Cuauhtémoc Blanco to the 2006 World Cup.

Others say it was because the group was not committed and La Volpe decided to take his “soldiers.” In the end, Cuauh did not go to the World Cup.

Jaime Lozano in 2006

Another curious World Cup case in Germany was that of Jaime Lozano. Jimmy had been key in the tie, with important goals, but when it came to giving the list, the left-hander did not appear and who did instead was Ricardo La Volpe’s son-in-law, Rafa “Chiquis” García.

Moises Muñoz in Brazil 2014

Mexico was about to be left out of the 2014 World Cup. Miguel Herrera entered the game and qualified the team beating New Zealand in the intercontinental playoff, with Moisés Muñoz as the national team’s starting goalkeeper.

But when it came to giving the final list, Moy did not appear, and they never gave him an explanation. “Not even as a third goalkeeper did they raise me,” he once complained.

