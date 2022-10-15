In the sun’s rays: Karol G’s sister raises the temperature with a tight swimsuit

Katherin Giraldo is a prominent Colombian influencer, stylist and businesswoman who is also known for being the half-sister of the successful singer Carol G. Although they do not have a close bond, she has been full of compliments towards her sister. Through her Instagram account, the young woman fell in love with everyone with an incredible post that raised her temperature where she was seen wearing a tight swimsuit that took all eyes on her.

At 28 years old, Catherine Giraldo She is a lover of nature, the sea, animals, a stylist and a fan of dance and sports. She is the daughter of Bichota’s father, named Guillermo Giraldo, and as much as she tried to get closer to him after the death of her mother, she has not had any favorable response. As for the bond that she has with the interpreter of “Tusa”, she assured that they do not speak to each other, but that she has great admiration for her due to the career she has made.

Katherin Giraldo is the half-sister of Karol G. Source Instagram @katheringiraldo19

Karol G is a few years older than Catherine and in recent days he was in the news for having suffered a small mishap at a concert he was offering in the United States, a country where he is doing a small tour. The Colombian singer made a sudden movement that caused her to run out of clothes on stage. Days ago, the Bichota rolled down the stairs in Miami while she was giving a show and caused the reaction of the fans.

To not be less than Bichota, Catherine Giraldo She shows through her Instagram account that she has nothing to envy him and there she is in charge of showing off her incredible figure. Through a story, she managed to raise the temperature and captivate her more than 100 thousand followers wearing a tight swimsuit that confirms that she is one of the most beautiful women of all.

In another of his posts, Catherine Giraldo tested the limits of the censorship of the little camera social network posing in a bathing suit from the beach and also with a set of lingerie that left everyone breathless. In addition, she takes advantage of her role as her ambassador, to show off her figure and in case you didn’t know, she has her own brand of coffee.