‘I have no idea’; Herrera on whether the arbitration had an impact against PachucaMediotiempo

After the controversial move with which he won tigers about the end, the coach Michael Herrera He did not touch the idea and stated that he does not know what could have influenced, how he spoke William Almadabut focused on the penalty that the whistle Fernando Hernandez dialed and then rectified in the VAR by an alleged hand Luis Chaveznot about the lack of Guy Pizarro.

“I don’t know what it did, I have no idea. There was a penalty, first it was scored, it went to VAR, and it was removed. When he saw her, I can no longer claim. Whether it is or not, we’ll see, we’ll analyze, but today he got yellow in the same way for everyonethe first to Samir by a stomp, another to Angulo and he did the same. It was even on the cards”, he commented.

“The penalty that they take away from us, he went to see it at the VAR, I did not see it. At first I said yes, but when he checked it out, you’re aware that he saw it. Later, the Liguilla was like there were not so many. The teams have to do our thing and the referees their job”.

The Louse commented that the actions of the party gave them space to carry a comfortable marker being superior on the court, although they left no shots on goal until minute 85when was the penalty that marked Andre-Pierre Gignac.

“Score a goal, look for the game, today the team tried. We face a dynamic team, with young people, a good squad. We were on top of them, we were not forceful, that’s why we don’t leave with a higher score. It’s an advantage, we’re calm, we don’t win anything, we’re winning the first half”, he added.

