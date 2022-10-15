How much is the fortune of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen that is at risk for their possible divorce

The American football star and the Brazilian supermodel were married in 2009. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo)

The rumors that revolve around the possible separation of Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. The famous couple has not yet commented on the matter, however, various international media have uncovered details about their alleged estrangement and the reasons why the relationship they built for more than a decade would have fractured.

In fact, recently chains like CNN Y NBC reported that, according to multiple sources, celebrities they would have already hired their respective team of lawyers to start their divorce. They will be in charge of agreeing who will have the parental authority of their two children, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, as well as their financial situation, since both forged a large estate individually and together.

They have been married for 13 years. (Photo: REUTERS/Eve Edelheit/File Photo)

According to a report from Page Six made based on different portals, the 45-year-old athlete would have reported a net worth of $250 million. However, this amount could be higher, since according to a breakdown published by Spotrac Reports -where the income he received until the end of the 2022 American football season is considered- actually has a fortune of around 333 million dollars.

But that’s not all, this last medium also revealed that the American football star began to weigh down his money since he signed his first three-year contract for 866 thousand 500 dollars and a bonus of 38 thousand 500. After his spectacular performance on the field of play he was crushed by the New England Patriots, where after his first championship in the superbowl (2002) his salary increased remarkably.

After spending nearly two decades with the Patriots, the quarterback switched teams to the Buccaneers. (Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

It is said that when he retired from football in a Patriots jersey he earned around $235,166,804 Dollars. At that time Tom Brady was applauded by critics, because he decided to abandon his career with one more championship in his career and, although he originally assured that he would go to the bench permanently, he returned as coreback of Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thanks to the success he has achieved, in this new stage he managed to sign a two-year contract for $67,795,588. This amount could increase if he later decides to stay for a few more years. But that’s not all, off the field he also has TB12a lifestyle entrepreneurship, NFT Autograph where he sells his signs and 199 Productionswhere shows and movies are developed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory. (Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

He also earns from his sponsorships with Under Armour, Upper Deck, Fanatics and Hertz. According to Forbes, it is estimated that the athlete has earned approximately 52 million dollars.

The Brazilian supermodel also has her own, because during her years of career in the international artistic environment she has managed to weigh down her own fortune. In accordance with celebritynetworth.comhave $400 million in his account. It is only estimated that his contract with El Secreto de Victoria of the year 2000 was for 25 million dollars.

The models have been captured without their engagement ring. (Photo: Mega/The Grosby Group)

According to a Forbes report, Gisele added another contract for the same amount of money with a campaign she did Versace, True Religion, Dior Y ebel. Likewise, said media reported that in general their income from parading on catwalks and starring in campaigns is 386 million dollars.

In case the rumors about their separation are true, approximately 650 million dollars are at stake. Within this figure, their assets are considered as the luxurious mansion they have in New York, Montana and Florida. It is worth mentioning that part of Tom Brady’s income is also for his firstborn, Jack, the result of his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

