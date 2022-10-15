He wanted to conquer Sebastián Rulli with kisses, but he ended up selling donuts to live

Sebastian Rulli

October 14, 2022 8:03 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

When you think of Sebastián Rulli at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Angelique Boyer. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

Surely the ones who most are their ex-partners since in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to have overwhelming success in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. In fact, there is a person who did not even have the opportunity to be with Rulli, since he rejected her and from there her life took a nosedive.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Rulli:

SEBASTIAN RULLI AND ANGELIQUE BOYER HAD A SON BUT DISAPPEARED FROM THIS WORLD

GOODBYE SEBASTIAN RULLI, ANGELIQUE BOYER IS LOOKING FOR A NEW BOYFRIEND

This star over there had to deal with having unrequited feelings for Rulli and his life would have changed in such a way that he would have been selling donuts to survive.

This is the actress Michelle Rodríguez

Kiss between Rulli and Rodríguez in the novel

Her attraction to Sebastián occurred in the telenovela ‘Amores Verdaderos’, where she played ‘Polita’ and although she even stole a kiss from Rulli, he ended up rejecting her.

In real life, Rodríguez would have hit rock bottom when, due to the lack of work, he had to sell donuts to generate income to survive, but now he would be returning to the industry.