He traded Victoria Ruffo for another woman and ended up paying the price behind bars

Victoria Ruffo

October 15, 2022 07:00 a.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a top dramatic actress and for the many men who have fallen under her charms.

Both in real life and in fiction, Ruffo has had more than one sentimental partner and surely each of them could say that it was an experience that marked them. However, there was one that completely broke her heart.

Victoria had dedicated her body and soul to him, but that didn’t matter to her and she ended up cheating on her.

The punishment to whoever did harm to Ruffo would have been prison

Osvaldo Ríos was the culprit and spent more than 100 days in prison. His betrayal of Ruffo occurred in the novel ‘Triunfo del amor’, cheating on her with a younger woman. His stay in prison took place in real life, after being convicted of violence in 2004.