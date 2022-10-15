He made life impossible for Ernesto Laguardia and now he faces a terrible diagnosis

Ernest Laguardia

October 14, 2022 4:35 p.m.

The actor Ernesto Laguardia established himself as one of the young leading men in the telenovela Quinceañera where he played a young mechanic named Pancho who was in love with Adela Noriega, but who faced the evil Memo, who made his life miserable during the story that marked to a generation.

The evil Memo was played by Sebastián Ligarde, who left Televisa several years ago when he revealed his true preferences for men. The actor recalled how he was afraid to face his preferences because the television station would have told him that he “can’t come out of the closet because his career would end.”

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

LIKE A LIONESS, THIS IS HOW ERIKA BUENFIL JUMPED WHEN THEY MESSED WITH NICOLÁS

CONFIRMING WHAT MANY THOUGHT, WHAT MIJARES THOUGHT OF THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN LUCERO AND COLUNGA

And this Friday, October 14, he gave terrible news on the First Hand program, as he confessed that his state of health is delicate, since two tumors were recently discovered in his colon, one has already been removed, but the largest one is still lodged there and it is not possible to extract it at the moment.

Sebastián Ligarde has the support of her husband and son

The concern is evident because, as he confessed: “because of the bureaucracy” of the health system they still do not know if the tumor is malignant, he also said that it is not known if they will have to do a laparoscopic surgery or they would have to remove part of the colon, leaving it with a waste bag. Therefore, he warned the public that they should attend tests because he had no symptoms and it was a routine check-up that allowed him to discover this terrible diagnosis that puts his life at risk if not treated.