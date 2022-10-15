He does the same as Eduardo Verasteguí. The radical change of life of William Levy

Eduardo Verastegui and William Levy

October 15, 2022 10:17 a.m.

That William Levy has a reputation as a womanizer no one can deny, it is said that in almost all his productions he had some “hidden romance” the same one that always reached the ears of the mother of his children Elizabeth Gutierrez, so they would have had many problems.

Moreover, a few months ago the actor ended his relationship with the actress, supposedly due to another infidelity with a filming partner. Something that could not be confirmed. So his life change might surprise you.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

HE DESPISED GABRIELA SPANIC AND FELL IN LOVE WITH THALIA, BUT HIS GREAT LOVE TRAGICALLY LEFT THIS WORLD

THE REASONS WHY VERÓNICA CASTRO CANNOT SEE THE SEAGULL EVEN IN PAINTING

And it would seem that William Levy has decided to follow in the footsteps of Eduardo Verástegui, because he had a conversion to religion. And he surprised everyone by mentioning that he now has peace thanks to his new lifestyle: “It has helped me a lot to find peace, which is hard for me to find because of the pace of work I have. Now in the application you can find my voice to guide you in prayer and meditation through biblical passages, such as the Creation, the Covenant and the daily rosary….I invite you to download it and let us start praying together”.

William Levy and Eduardo Verástegui are now people of faith

Although it is not known whether William Levy will also opt for celibacy like Eduardo, what is known is that he assures that he now has peace and is better than ever, even inviting his followers and fans to pray with him through an application.