He cheated on Victoria Ruffo and now Televisa would make him pay

October 15, 2022 09:30 a.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress, especially since she has suffered unspeakably in her novels.

Obviously, in her real life she has also suffered from tragedies and scandals, but the soap operas have put her acting ability to the test and she has shown her most suffering side without a doubt.

However, there was a time that if he suffered too much and that star would later have unleashed the wrath of Televisa with his comments.

The man who betrayed Ruffo

The actor was Christian Meier, who had a fictional relationship with Ruffo in the telenovela ‘La Malquerida’. There he betrayed her, starting a romantic relationship with her daughter.

In real life, that was his last role with the television station and soap operas in general and later he had a very severe opinion against them:

“It is a genre that works a lot, but I think it is also a repetitive genre and that it has not evolved. The basis of success is the formula that it has and that has been working for 70 years. I preferred to go for other types of roles that demand more risk, more work or give me more satisfaction.”