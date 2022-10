Harry Potter and James Bond star Robbie Coltrane dies

Regret exists this Friday, October 14 in the world of the arts and especially in fans of Harry Potterfor the death of actor Robbie Coltrane at the age of 72.

Coltrane, the larger-than-life comic star, memorably played Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid on the series created by JK Rowling.



As Deadline notes, “In the UK, Coltrane memorably conquered television screens as forensic psychologist Dr. Edward ‘Fitz’ Coltrane in the murder drama television cracker, for which he won three consecutive BAFTA Awards for Best Actor, an honor equaled only by one other actor, Michael Gambon. He was also nominated for a BAFTA for the Channel 4 drama National Treasuryking Tutti Frutti from BBC Scotland.

The actor also gave memorable performances in movies like Nuns On The Run, Mona Lisa Y Ocean’s 12.

He also starred in the James Bond movies. golden eye Y The World is not Enoughin which he played Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky, one of his many powerful roles.

