Guardiola revealed his favorite to win the World Cup in Qatar at Manchester City

2022-10-15

The World Cup in Qatar will begin on November 20 and the anxiety among the players and fans is total. While the technicians define the list of 26 elements that will accompany each selection, there are several figures who are encouraged to point out their favorite to win the contest.

Pep Guardiola gave his candidate to win the World Cup and he did it in the locker room of the Manchester Cityaccording to the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez.

In an intimate conversation, the Catalan coach contradicted the opinion of his pupils about who will lift the title. He so confessed Alvarez in an interview with the journalist Sebastian ‘Chicken’ Vignolowhich was recently published in STAR Plus.

“One of the first days Pep, the Portuguese and Rodri (Spanish) were there, and they talked about the teams that could win and I didn’t say anything. They said Portugal, France… all selections from here. I didn’t say anything. And Guardiola told them: ‘Do you know who has the best chance and they don’t say anything?’ And he pointed to me,” he says. Julianwhich confirms that Guardiola he trusts the offensive power of the Albiceleste more than that of his country’s own team, Spain.