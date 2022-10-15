Goodbye Pablo Lyle, Niurka gives him the lowest blow and sentences him to prison without mercy

Pablo Lyle and Niurka

October 14, 2022 11:01 a.m.

Pablo Lyle has been one of the most talked about celebrities in recent years and not for the best reasons. More than one will know his unfortunate story where he was involved in an altercation where a man ended up losing his life on US soil. This happened in 2019 but so far the consequences have been definitive.

His legal process took too long and he was even under house arrest for a while. However, the trial finally came and the legal decision has been to convict him of voluntary manslaughter, despite the efforts of Lyle’s legal team.

It has not yet been defined how many years the penance he will have to serve will be, but now, he has received the worst social sentence.

Niurka gave Lyle the lowest blow

“You can’t fight with reason, you have to connect it with your feelings and not fuck* yourself. The man is paying for what he did, he did not reason, ”said Niurka, according to the journalist Edén Dorantes, and added:

“Everyone at some point has had moments of releasing the Fua, but you have to connect anger, courage, arrogance and whatever you want, with prudence.”