Goodbye Belinda. Nodal reveals that her tattoos are not for her

Belinda and Nodal

October 15, 2022 06:00 a.m.

Without a doubt, the relationship between Belinda and Nodal gave a lot to talk about both when they were a happy couple and when they ended the relationship amid controversy and rumors that Beli was interested and Nodal was a bit of a gentleman or unfaithful.

But of all this, what made the most headlines was Nodal’s tattooed face, since it was said that Belinda was used to “marking” her exes with tattoos, and with Nodal it seemed that it was true because she had the singer’s eyes in the chest and the name of one of his albums on the face. Lupillo Rivera had also tattooed Belinda’s face on her arm.

But despite the fact that Nodal erased or modified some of Belinda’s most representative tattoos, he left others, so it was speculated that he still had feelings for her; However, in a palenque, the young singer revealed that it is not because of her that he has her face tattooed on her.

Nodal has a new love

According to the singer, a journalist gave him the answer to this question, because he told him, Nodal I already know why you have a tattoo on your face, and to his concern the journalist replied, to erase the kisses they have given you; and this was enough for the singer who recognized that it is all the kisses of all his exes before Cazzú that have marked him and he prefers to cover them with tattoos.