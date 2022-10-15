Gloria Trevi’s luxurious plane for which she paid a million

Gloria Trevi and her luxurious plane

October 14, 2022 6:00 p.m.

Gloria Trevi is an actress and singer who during her youth ventured into the world of acting making various films, however, as we already know, her career was affected by a strong legal scandal that deprived her of her freedom for a long time, after After being released due to lack of evidence, he fought to achieve his dream of being a star.

After leaving prison, Gloria Trevi decided to focus on music where she decided to take advantage of her great voice, where she has made a great career and is one of the public’s favorite artists, in 2011 the singer suffered a great scare after the The plane in which she was traveling had some failures, luckily it didn’t get worse and Gloria made a decision.

More entertainment news:

WHAT CANTINFLAS EARNED IN HIS FIRST FILM WOULD NOT ENOUGH EVEN FOR A CAR

THE Gloomy PRESENCE OF BENITO RIVERS IN THE RECORDINGS OF “VECINOS”

In 2016 the singer Gloria Trevi decided to give herself a luxurious gift, and she gave herself a more modern plane so as not to take risks again, it was prior to her tour that she gave with the rocker Alejandra Guzmán, it is said that her air travel cost her about The three and a half million dollars is close to seventy million Mexican pesos, an exorbitant figure that only stars like Gloria can give themselves.

Gloria Trevi’s plane

Gloria Trevi is her own pilot

There are some rumors that Gloria Trevi took some airplane driving classes to be able to be the driver of her luxurious plane and many say that after the scare she got in 2011, the singer does not want to take risks and has decided to learn to pilot his great aerial machine, which some say is the same one that the Colombian singer known as Shakira has among her luxuries.