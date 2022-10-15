From behind, Belinda proclaims herself as a queen of style with her look

Belinda, the recently self-categorized “Queen of the moorings”, received a hard attack from Niurka Marcos. However, she is faithful to her style and as if she did not care, she dedicated herself to showing that she is not only Queen in matters of magic and sorcery.

Belinda from behind. Source: Instagram @belindapop

Niurka referred in a very derogatory way against the ex of Christian Nodal. “Belinda has a lot to learn. She is very green and I think she has said words that after a while can be used against her, she makes many mistakes one after the other. When she stops doing those ‘bullshit’ we will realize that she is maturing” sentenced.

It turns out that the model practices Santeria, and that authorized her opinion on Belinda. “They work well when they are correct but also, like everything in this life, it has its consequences,” he explained referring to the moorings. Even so, among so much noise generated by her public appearances, Belinda knew how to sneak an image that she dazzled through Instagram. The Mexican idol was shown inside a private plane wearing luxury accessories.

Belinda. Source: Instagram @belindapop

The singer wore a bag signed by Louis Vuitton in fluo yellow that is published on the famous brand’s Italian website at a modest price of 3,500 euros. That is, about 70 thousand pesos. In addition to the eye-catching luxury accessory, Belinda He wore glasses in a similar shade to the one in the bag. Glasses with thick plastic edges, with dark lenses, super chic. Comfortable and loose for the trip, she chose loose pants in similar tones to the rest of her outfit.

Apparently the comments of the former member of “La Casa de los Famosos” went unnoticed for “La Reina de los amarres” that we now classify as queen of the catwalks and of Instagram. Of course, we thought that the hat that crowned the look was more appropriate to visit Alaska, but… About taste? Nothing written.