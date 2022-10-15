Federal government begins trial period of the portal to request the cancellation of up to $20,000 of student debt

Washington D.C. – The United States Department of Education Opened The portal for requesting the cancellation of up to $20,000 in student debt will be tested on Friday before its official launch, a spokeswoman for the federal agency said in written statements.

According to Federal Education, the temporary opening of the portal, in what is known as a beta testingallowed them to monitor performance and detect possible problems before the process is permanently put into operation. The agency added that they could carry out more tests before officially activating the portal.

And the Department of Education has indicated that those who take advantage of these intermittent openings and submit the documentation will not have to reapply for debt cancellation.

“The United States Department of Education began, on Friday, a beta testing (public testing period) of the portal to request the cancellation of student loans. During the trial period, people will be able to submit their applications and will not have to file the data again (once the service is formally launched). However, applications won’t be processed until the service officially debuts later in the month (October). This testing period will allow us to monitor the performance of the portal through the use of real users, test that all systems and forms work correctly, refine the application process and correct any errors (in programming, or bugs) that arise before the official launch”, highlighted a spokeswoman.

The spokesperson added that during the testing period, the developers will take the portal down for maintenance and performance analysis, so if you come across a message that the portal is down, you can try again later in the test period. day.

Screenshot of the federal government page to request cancellation of student debt. (Capture)

According to the president’s plan Joe Bidenthe students who obtained assistance from the pell grants they can claim to have up to $20,000 of Department of Education loan debt discharged. Those who did not have Pell grants can claim the cancellation of up to $10,000.

In order to request debt elimination, people must have had income of less than $125,000 in the years 2020 and 2021. In the case of couples, they must have had income of less than $250,000.

This week, the Secretary of Education, the Puerto Rican Michael Cardonastated that the upcoming cancellation of up to $20,000 in student debt will help millions of Latinos mitigate inflation, including about 275,500 people in Puerto Rico.

Cardona indicated that almost one of two Latinos with student debt will be able to erase the obligations with the federal Department of Education through the program that will be launched before the end of the month.

“Almost half of Hispanics will be able to see their debts go to zero… That’s money in the pocket for Latinos,” Cardona said, at a White House virtual press conference on President Biden’s achievements that benefit Hispanics .