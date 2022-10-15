Falcao García: the great goal that was annulled in Rayo vs Getafe – International Soccer – Sports

Sports

Falcao García: the great goal that was annulled in Rayo vs Getafe

Falcao Garcia

Rayo Vallecano tied this Friday against Getafe.

Falcao garcia was about to break his goalscoring drought, this Friday, in the game of Vallecano Ray against Getafe in the Spanish League.

El Tigre was a substitute, but came on in the 68th minute and was very active in his team’s attack, which in the end tied 0-0.

disallowed goal

Falcao had the winning goalreceived a cross and stoked the defense to score a header at the goalkeeper’s exit.

However, his goal was disallowed for offside.

The Colombian striker has not scored since September 17, in a match against Athletic.

SPORTS

