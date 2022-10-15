Falcao García: the great goal that was annulled in Rayo vs Getafe – International Soccer – Sports

Falcao garcia was about to break his goalscoring drought, this Friday, in the game of Vallecano Ray against Getafe in the Spanish League.

El Tigre was a substitute, but came on in the 68th minute and was very active in his team’s attack, which in the end tied 0-0.

disallowed goal

Falcao had the winning goalreceived a cross and stoked the defense to score a header at the goalkeeper’s exit.

However, his goal was disallowed for offside.

The Colombian striker has not scored since September 17, in a match against Athletic.

