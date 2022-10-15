Ernesto Laguardia played with fire and he had to receive his terrible deserved

Ernest Laguardia

Ernesto Laguardia is one of the best-known actors in Mexican entertainment, thanks to his various performances that have marked more than one. From playing the hero who saves the day, the faithful companion or even the ruthless villain who has no contemplation.

In this last role, he has surely been etched in the memory of both his fans and his detractors and even if it is in fiction, he has surely made the blood boil even of the calmest. Being a villain, he has done more than one evil and surely more than one would like to give him what he deserves.

And so it happened, when a woman could not contain herself and beat him and beat him mercilessly.

And this happened to Laguardia in real life

“It was very funny, they even hit me and everything. An actress lost control and started hitting me. I told him: ‘Wait, we’re acting’ and he told me: ‘you made me desperate, ”revealed the actor himself, everything happening on the set of ‘Corona de Lágrimas 2’, although he did not want to reveal who was responsible.