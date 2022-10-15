Erika Buenfil loved him madly but fate overtook him and he lost his family

Erika Buenfil

October 14, 2022 10:49 p.m.

Erika Buenfil is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the world of show business in Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a multifaceted actress and has found love more than once in the novels.

Whether as the protagonist or as the villain of the story, she has almost always had a heartthrob in her sights who eventually fell under her charms. However, she had a love that society considered totally forbidden and from there, that man would have suffered the worst.

The life of this actor fell into a spiral and he lost what he loved most.

It was Eduardo Santamarina who Buenfil loved

It all happened in the soap opera ‘Marisol’, released in 1996, and an impressive love was seen between the protagonists, played by Buenfil and Santamarina. However, part of the plot was how they could be cousins, so their love was forbidden.

Although in fiction their love prospered, since it was discovered that they were not family, in real life there would not be so much success at least for a moment for him.

Santamarina had to deal with alcoholism and although he has already recovered with the help of his current wife, Mayrín Villanueva, at the time it cost him his relationship with the mother of his children, Itati Cantoral.