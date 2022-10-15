Erick Gutiérrez received praise from the Dutch press for his improvement with PSV

In this way, the performance of ‘Guti’ contrasts with that of Jorge Sánchez, who, although they were in different tournaments and difficulties, the Dutch press did not take the performance of the Ajax player in a good way.

The Mexican Erick Gutierrez was praised for his performances with the PSV Eindhovenespecially after he scored a goal in the 5-0 thrashing of Zurich in the UEFA Europa League this Thursday, the same one that earned the Dutch team the three units.

Various media highlighted the performance of the Mexican, who was the starter and played the entire match after being placed inside on the left and was solid in the offensive and defensive phase.

“For the second time in a row there was also zero behind and that is difficult to untie since the return of Erick Gutierrez in the starting team”, wrote the newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad.

The regional newspaper ED, maintained that “Gutierrez has become an important link in the team of Ruud van Nistelroy. Not surprisingly, he PSV He has been giving away almost nothing in defense for several games in a row”, they maintained.

Erick Gutiérrez scored the opening goal in PSV’s 5-0 win over FC Zurich. Getty Images

the rotary Algemeen Dagblad highlighted the revival of Gutierrez and also praised ramalho also. “At the beginning of the season, Andre Ramalho Y Erick Gutierrez They looked like saturated soccer players at a bad time and that the PSV I had selected too late.

“Ramalho didn’t do much after an injury and Gutiérrez had no rhythm, which broke him more times in the game. PSV. Yesterday, the two fought like hungry wolves for a ball before the break, at a time when the PSV I already had total control of the match and was well ahead”

Furthermore, according to AD Sportwereld“Latin Americans are getting fitter and gaining confidence in a period when the PSV you can take advantage of that because there are still difficult tasks to follow until the World Cup.

“The Eindhoven club have already provided themselves with a good chunk of European comfort with the duo last night by once again taking three points. against poor FC Zurich. Therefore, the PSV He is sure of a place in one of the European tournaments after the winter break.”

In this way, the performance of ‘guti’ contrasts with that of Jorge Sanchezthat, although they were in different tournaments and difficulties, the Dutch press did not take the performance of the player from the Ajax against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.